Premia (PREMIA) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Premia has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $125,630.10 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00005024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

