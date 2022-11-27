Premier Asset Management LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after acquiring an additional 592,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

