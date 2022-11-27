Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

