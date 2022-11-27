Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 57,515 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,515 shares during the period. Hess makes up about 4.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 195,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $12,820,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Hess by 217.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Hess stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.