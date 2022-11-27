Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 6,617 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $551.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.01 and a 200 day moving average of $542.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

