Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after buying an additional 410,126 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

