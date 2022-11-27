Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $529.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

