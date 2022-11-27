Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 0% This Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $84.92 million and approximately $357,683.20 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00026727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

