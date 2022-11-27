ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) versus iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Financial Review

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProMIS Neurosciences and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 401.64%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 252,994.95 -$9.40 million ($0.01) -586.00 iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.20 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -227.36% -37.30% iSpecimen -101.49% -38.56% -31.84%

Summary

iSpecimen beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils in MSA. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

