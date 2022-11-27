Quantum Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 99.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $55,990.15 and approximately $181,249.18 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,537.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010463 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00240015 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009996 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,289.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.