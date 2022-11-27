Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0001

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 99.3% against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $55,995.85 and approximately $180,909.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,210.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00236965 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009996 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,289.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

