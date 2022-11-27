Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on December 15th

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEP opened at $47.05 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

