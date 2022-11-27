Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $70.64 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

