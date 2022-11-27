Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Announces $0.20 Interim Dividend

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
Red Hill Iron Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
About Red Hill Iron
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Red Hill Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hill Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.