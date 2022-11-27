ReddCoin Price Up 89.9% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 59.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.57 million and $2,308.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00462506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018371 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001285 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

