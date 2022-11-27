Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.58) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($54.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($70.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,319.23 ($62.90).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,379 ($63.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.18 billion and a PE ratio of 582.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.00). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,965.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,036.43.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

