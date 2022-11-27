Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,311.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,319.23 ($62.90).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($54.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.98) to GBX 5,450 ($64.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($73.31) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($50.85) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.58) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

RIO opened at GBX 5,379 ($63.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 582.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,965.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,036.43.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

