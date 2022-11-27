Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

