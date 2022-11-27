Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.96 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

