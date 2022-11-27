Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $365.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

