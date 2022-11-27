Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

