Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

