Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GS opened at $388.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,204,907 shares of company stock valued at $105,735,814 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

