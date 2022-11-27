Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 56.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.