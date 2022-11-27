Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 11,784 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

