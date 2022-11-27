Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after buying an additional 377,760 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $19,642,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.52 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.