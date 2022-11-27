Rocket Pool ETH Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $136.91 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,284.48 or 0.07799179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $136.91 million and $974,839.84 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,307.75341027 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $838,794.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

