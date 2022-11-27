Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $13.63 or 0.00082440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $72,217.93 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

