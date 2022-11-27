Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLTTF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.18.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

