Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$30.00” Price Target for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

