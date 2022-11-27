RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 1.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $293.99 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.