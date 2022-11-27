RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $26.84 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

