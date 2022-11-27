RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 206,136 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8,542.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,136 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

