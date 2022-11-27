Safe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $8.45 or 0.00052235 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $176.01 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00119104 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00223501 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059775 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.42492175 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

