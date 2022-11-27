Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $172.35 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $8.27 or 0.00049947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $172.35 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00122196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00232907 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061348 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.42492175 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

