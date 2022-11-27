Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Saipem in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saipem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.19.

SAPMY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

