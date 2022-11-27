Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 995,426 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $91,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.35. 3,023,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $299.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,222 shares of company stock valued at $31,254,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

