Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($69.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of G24 stock opened at €52.40 ($53.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.49 and a 200-day moving average of €54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12-month high of €63.20 ($64.49). The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.79.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.