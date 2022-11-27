Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 1,830 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 376,727 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 258,909 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 102,526 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 649,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Marlin Technology stock remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Marlin Technology Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

