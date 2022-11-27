Sculptor Capital LP Buys 828,101 Shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 174.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,101 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 3.79% of Gores Technology Partners worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 933,430 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 500.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GTPA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Gores Technology Partners Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

