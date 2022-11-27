Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,274 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 6.01% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $19,463,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCXA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.