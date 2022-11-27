Sculptor Capital LP Sells 438,247 Shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,247 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,807,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 575,504 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,232,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 443,105 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 648,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,888,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth I alerts:

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. ScION Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

