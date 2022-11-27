Sculptor Capital LP Sells 788,901 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788,901 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.89% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

