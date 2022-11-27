Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHL opened at €51.56 ($52.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.89.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

