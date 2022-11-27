SOMESING Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.42 or 0.07745938 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00492883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.15 or 0.29979506 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.