Stacks Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $251.68 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $251.68 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009666 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.32 or 0.07850650 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00488584 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.