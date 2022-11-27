Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Given New CHF 41 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 41 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SRAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Stadler Rail stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Stadler Rail has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

