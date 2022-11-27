Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.14.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

