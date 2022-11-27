Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.