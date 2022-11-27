Steem Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.17 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,126.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00446490 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026526 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00115839 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00824583 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00663281 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006207 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00242713 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
