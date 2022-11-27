Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Price Target to $19.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

NYSE TNP opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

